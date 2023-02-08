Didn’t seek loan app ban: RBI
A report on the government banning close to 138 gambling apps and 94 loan apps over concerns of ‘Chinese linkages’ has caused panic in the industry.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not seek to ban any specific loan app from app stores but has merely shared with the government a list of apps that are used by entities it regulates, deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao said on Wednesday.
