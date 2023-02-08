Didn’t seek loan app ban: RBI

Mint reported on Wednesday that a report on the government banning close to 138 gambling apps and 94 loan apps over concerns of “Chinese linkages" has caused panic in the industry. The report said that some popular loan apps, such as PayU’s buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service LazyPay, Kissht, and Faircent, are seen as part of a ‘partial’ list that has been floating around in some fintech industry-specific WhatsApp groups since Monday.