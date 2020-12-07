Digital beef-up is alright but ICICI Bank investors prefer operational strength

MUMBAI: ICICI Bank has won points with investors with its swift recovery in operational metrics amid a pandemic and a sanguine outlook so far. The lender now wants investors to focus on its plans for growth in the coming quarters.

In a pitch to analysts last week, the private sector lender reiterated its outlook on key operational metrics. What’s more is that the bank gave a detailed presentation on its plan to beef up its digital capabilities. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that a large part of ICICI Bank’s pitch to analysts was on digital infrastructure. After all, social distancing amid a pandemic has driven Indians to use technology in a big way for transactions.

Analysts point out that technological edge raises the odds for faster growth as well. Those at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd believe that this shows incumbents banks are not inferior to start-ups on digital platforms. For ICICI Bank, 88% of personal loans were sourced digitally, 80% of credit cards issued digitally, and 58% of deposit accounts opened digitally in October.

ICICI Bank believes that its approach to provide a full suite of products, also known as stack approach, will bring the lender immense growth on both liabilities and assets. Given the opportunity for cross selling products, a boost to fee income would also be a positive. But digital offerings are hardly distinguishing factors for banks anymore. “None of initiatives presented to us are game changers or first of kind, but some are already adopted by peer banks working in background," wrote analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher in a note. But they also noted that some digital initiatives were promising.

While technological edge would help the bank in growth, what is giving comfort is the lender’s progress so far. The bank’s retail disbursements have surged in October, led mainly by secured loans. Its auto loan disbursals were 64% above pre-covid levels, mortgages at 39% and two-wheeler loans at 18%. Unsecured loans, however, reached just 81% of pre-covid levels. This augurs well for asset quality.

But investors still continue to be watchful of the asset quality. “On the asset front, however, we have not assumed much beyond low cost of funds driven benefits of positive rate selection and wide reach backed broad credit market prominence," analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd wrote in a note.

Indeed, asset quality continues to be a test for banks. To be sure, ICICI Bank has enough provisions against risks which should comfort investors. Further, faster loan growth would mean optically bad loan ratios are benign. Even so, investors should watch for slippages in the coming quarters and keep in mind the forbearance on restructured loans.

Notwithstanding the positives of a strong digital play, ICICI Bank needs to be watchful of any slips here as well. After all the penalty on peer HDFC Bank with respect to digital transactions is a larger warning to all lenders. The banking regulator is in no mood to accommodate even small inconveniences to banking customers anymore.

ICICI Bank’s share price has gained 10% over the past one month, narrowing its loss from pre-covid highs to just 7%. Most of the positives on operational metrics have been priced in, according to analysts. Even so, target prices have been raised keeping in mind the digital boost to growth.

