Digital beef-up is alright but ICICI Bank investors prefer operational strength

ICICI Bank believes that its approach to provide a full suite of products, also known as stack approach, will bring the lender immense growth on both liabilities and assets. Given the opportunity for cross selling products, a boost to fee income would also be a positive. But digital offerings are hardly distinguishing factors for banks anymore. “None of initiatives presented to us are game changers or first of kind, but some are already adopted by peer banks working in background," wrote analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher in a note. But they also noted that some digital initiatives were promising.