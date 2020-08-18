Digital migration, steady tech spends at global banks to aid India IT recovery

Revenue slowdown at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd coincided with the easing of the growth rates at the banking, financial services and insurance (Bfsi) vertical. This segment generates about 30% of the revenue of the top two Indian IT firms. Smaller firms such as Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd and Mphasis Ltd derive a larger portion of their revenue from Bfsi making it crucial to their revenue momentum.

While the companies managed to limit the covid-19 damage on their revenue in the June quarter, most indicated near term pain (weakness in Q2 FY21).

In this backdrop the latest financial results and business trends of the large global banks and clients of Indian IT are reassuring.

The massive fiscal and monetary stimulus helped mitigate the impact of the covid-19 on US banks earnings. This is helping them maintain technology spends.

In fact an analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities shows higher technology spends in the June quarter by large US banks. Digital banking channels are seeing a surge in usage and this is driving technology spending. Similar trend is visible in Europe as well, notwithstanding the mixed financial performance of the large banks in the region, points out analysts at Kotak.

The rising digital engagements are likely to sustain technology spends. “While we think this surge is largely led by covid-19, comments from large banks indicate that this is likely to be sticky even in a post covid-19 world, driven by convenience and strength of banks’ operating platforms. This, in our view, drives the relatively stable outlook on technology spending in 2020, and we think clients are likely to accelerate repurposing of spends towards digital from legacy areas," Nomura Research said in a note.

The tech spends are not driven by the need for digital platforms alone. The potential to rationalize costs from the shift from physical to digital channels and need for modernization of operations are also driving technology spends, add analysts at Nomura Research.

The trends are reflective in deal wins by the Indian IT. TCS won $2.1 billion of contracts in Bfsi last quarter, decent compared to $2.4 billion order wins in the segment in the March quarter. Five of the 15 large deals won by Infosys in Q1 FY21 are in financial services. Further Infosys announced a new large deal win earlier this quarter, indicating a healthy pipeline.

Still, the revenue conversion is important. As the slowdown in Bfsi revenue in recent quarters indicate the order wins do not portend growth. “Even as aggregate tech spends at the top 8 banks grew 3% year-on-year, the aggregate dollar revenue of the top 7 IT companies from Bfsi declined 4%. This divergence looks sharper if only top-5 US banks are considered for this analysis," points out analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The revenue divergence is attributed to supply side constraints due to covid-19 outbreak and niche exposures of Indian to troubled sub-segments in financial services. Even so proof the pudding is in the eating and upcoming quarterly results will provide clarity on order book to revenue conversion. Ends

