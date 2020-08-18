Digital migration, steady tech spends at global banks to aid India IT recovery

The rising digital engagements are likely to sustain technology spends. “While we think this surge is largely led by covid-19, comments from large banks indicate that this is likely to be sticky even in a post covid-19 world, driven by convenience and strength of banks’ operating platforms. This, in our view, drives the relatively stable outlook on technology spending in 2020, and we think clients are likely to accelerate repurposing of spends towards digital from legacy areas," Nomura Research said in a note.