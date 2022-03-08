Digital presence to drive Bajaj Finance’s growth

Note that even as Bajaj Finance has a strong presence in offering financial services and products, it is a laggard in areas of leisure categories such as food, entertainment, travel etc. where the fintech companies have an appealing presence. Partnerships in these areas would aid Bajaj Finance’s online presence. “Addition of such partnerships should drive greater engagement and transaction throughput, thus extending the platform from being a leading financial services provider to an omnichannel financial marketplace. Along with customer additions, we would closely track new-to-Bajaj additions through the digital route" said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report.