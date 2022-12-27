Direct retail flows into stock market plunge 64% in FY23

The Nifty fell from a high of 18,604.45 on 19 October 2021 to 15,183.4 on 17 June 2022.. From this level, the Nifty has risen to a record high of 18887.6 on 1 December. However, in the past few months, stocks of PSU banks and listed defence players, which are under-owned by retail, gained momentum, said independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga. “Retail was largely left out after laggards like state-owned banks and defence stocks gained momentum, even as market returns came off this year," he added.

