Disappointing Q3 for SBI Cards; not much relief ahead on margin1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Margin compression, higher costs and a slight deterioration in the asset quality were some of the pain points. Shares of the company fell by almost 7% since the results were declared.
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd’s earnings for the quarter ended 31 December were disappointing on many counts. Margin compression, higher costs and a slight deterioration in the asset quality were some of the pain points. Not surprisingly, shares of the company fell by almost 7% since the results were declared.
