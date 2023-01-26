Disappointing Q3 for SBI Cards; not much relief ahead on margin

Card service providers benefit when more users ‘revolve’ their credit or pay some of their outstanding in the next billing period instead of paying up all at one go. For SBI Cards, the recovery of the revolver mix has been delayed and is one of the concerns for the stock. In the December quarter, the revolver mix stood at 24%, flat sequentially. “The improvement in the revolver mix is key among the drivers for profitability growth, and we will have to wait for a few quarters before this number starts to inch up," said Nitin Aggarwal, senior group vice president for institutional research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

