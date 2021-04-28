Discount brokers emerge big winners in the retail trading frenzy

Discount brokers emerge big winners in the retail trading frenzy2 min read . 12:51 AM IST
The IPO market is no longer hot, and there has been no major correction in stocks after the second covid wave
The NSE’s Market Pulse Report, which has a wealth of information on trends in the stock markets, now includes new information on trading by individual investors. For the past few months, the report has separately called out the share of individual investors in total trading.
In the cash equities segment, their share has risen to 45% in fiscal 2021, compared to 38.8% in the preceding year. In absolute terms, their average daily turnover (ADT) nearly doubled last fiscal year. Note that turnover of institutional investors rose by a much lower 24%.
