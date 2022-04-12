Discretionary cos to fare better in Q4

Further, with the easing of restrictions, Q4 earnings of quick service restaurants are expected to reflect the recovery seen in dine-in in the latter part of the quarter. Here, organized and trusted brands would be preferred because of increased awareness of hygiene. This bodes well for companies such as Westlife Development Ltd, which operates McDonald’s restaurants. “For Burger King India business, 3-year same-store sales growth CAGR momentum is growing sharply from Q3FY22 to Q4FY22, as the brand has the highest exposure to malls, which have seen stark improvement in footfall, according to our channel checks," said analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities in a report on 11 April. These categories are also vulnerable to inflationary pressures but it is not as acute as seen in the consumer staple companies as the demand scenario is relatively better.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}