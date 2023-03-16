Discretionary demand is tapering, but Nykaa has some cushion2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 12:16 PM IST
As of now, Nykaa does not see a significant headwind from the discretionary demand slowdown since its products are low ticket items
The slowdown in discretionary demand is one factor which affects the performance of companies such as FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Nykaa. Remember that this factor had partly weighed on Nykaa’s gross merchandise value (GMV) growth in the beauty and personal care (BPC) business in the December quarter.
