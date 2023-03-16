Discretionary demand is tapering, but Nykaa has some cushion

In the fashion segment, Nykaa’s management highlighted that it differentiates itself from other online marketplace platforms such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra and Ajio by providing a curated selection. While this augurs well in terms of attracting customers, the segment’s contribution margin does not encourage. In the December quarter, this metric stood at 0.9% versus 2.7% in the same period last year. For the nine-month ended December (9MFY23), the fashion segment had a 2% contribution margin, lower than 2.9% seen in 9MFY22.