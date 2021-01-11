Disinvestments miss target amid fundraising boom

“PSU stocks have declined even in this market, and some of them are poorly managed, with excessive government interference. Even if they are available at a discounted valuation, investors who are looking at profit maximization are unlikely to be enthused about buying stakes in PSUs that have a reputation of being difficult to turn around," said an analyst with a multinational brokerage house, requesting anonymity. Policy changes sometimes hurt, too. A case in point is Concor, where Indian Railways hiked the land licence fee from a variable fee linked to its volumes to a fixed fee linked to the land’s market value. This led to a huge decline in the company’s shares, which was alarming, considering that a Concor stake sale was being talked about around the same time.