It’s been a tough quarter for NMDC Ltd as the company grapples with weak volume growth in the domestic market. A recovery in the second half of FY21 looks possible once demand begins to improve. Shares of NMDC Ltd rose 1.2% in early trade on Wednesday.

NMDC’s sales volumes were down about 17% year on year (y-o-y) in Q4 as the pandemic hit sales in March. Production was down by about 9.5 million tonnes, an 11% fall y-o-y. The decline in demand is a worry given that construction and manufacturing activity is in a lull.

NMDC’s has been striving to push sales but managed to improve realisations only marginally during the quarter. As a result, it has been unable to absorb the increase in fixed costs, thus impacting Ebitda margins. Overall, earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization were far lower than what analysts had pencilled in. Ebitda was 16% lower than analysts’ estimates.

As such a pick-up in volumes and sales hinges on a post-pandemic recovery, which is likely in the second half. But in any case, the recovery will be slow.

"We expect NMDC to increase prices once demand normalises in 2HFY21. However, we expect overall pricing to remain subdued in India. Higher global iron ore prices are likely to keep exports higher, thereby keeping domestic iron ore supply in check. With large steel players receiving vesting orders for captive mines, NMDC would have to rely largely on smaller steel players to maintain its volumes," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note to clients.

Besides, the company is awaiting a decision on the Donimalai mine, which could have added to its volume growth. Some of the bigger steel companies have been allocated captive mines, which means NMDC will have to rely on smaller steel plants for sales. In addition, progress on its Nagarnar steel plant has been slow.

It faces a few litigations and there is a pending contingent liability of ₹1,000 crore as well.

In addition, the company has been grappling with disputes both in Karnataka and Chhattisgarh that could impact its cash balances if the decisions are unfavourable. “We believe that if NMDC settles the disputes, it might result in substantial cash outflow, leaving nothing for shareholders," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services in a note to clients.

All this will likely keep the stock under pressure despite a 33% correction so far in 2020. Even with decent dividend yields, a long road to economic recovery will weigh on the stock.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated