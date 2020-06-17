Disputes, litigation may mar NMDC's recovery in fiscal second half

"We expect NMDC to increase prices once demand normalises in 2HFY21. However, we expect overall pricing to remain subdued in India. Higher global iron ore prices are likely to keep exports higher, thereby keeping domestic iron ore supply in check. With large steel players receiving vesting orders for captive mines, NMDC would have to rely largely on smaller steel players to maintain its volumes," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note to clients.