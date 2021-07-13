Indian households are dealing with a trifecta of problems: rising inflation, uncertain income and employment prospects, and the spectre of a medical emergency due to the pandemic.

The nascent recovery signs that headline high-frequency data have begun to show in June don’t seem to capture the distress among households fully.

For instance, retail inflation slipped in June and economists point out that the momentum has reduced too. In essence, goods and services are not getting costlier as fast as before.

View Full Image Debt to distress





Proprietary growth indicators have also shown an increase in business activity since June, given the gradual lifting of restrictions. Credit card swipes have grown and analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd have pointed out that average spends at points of sale and e-commerce have been 22% higher in June from May. If people are willing to borrow and spend, clearly households have bounced back from the blow of last year’s lockdowns.

But we only have to scratch the surface to know that the opposite could be true. Household distress may have intensified after the second wave of covid, even though the impact on business and overall economic activity has been far lower than last year.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist at State Bank of India (SBI), has pointed out a trend that gives this away. “Our estimate indicates that during the second wave period (Jun ’21 over Mar ’21), the number of districts with deposits outflows was almost double than the first wave," he wrote in a report.

The drop in household savings rate to 8.2% in the December quarter from 21% and 10% in the previous two quarters may not necessarily indicate discretionary spending. Households could be dipping into savings to meet essential expenditure amid a hit to incomes as well.

Yet another indicator flagged by Ghosh is the shift in spending due to the increase in fuel prices. An analysis of card spends at the bank’s subsidiary SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd shows that spending towards health has reduced to make room for the increase in fuel prices.

“In fact, such spending has more than crowded out the spending on other non-discretionary items like grocery and utility services to such an extent that the demand for such products has significantly declined," the report said.

This shows that households have not been able to increase spending on the whole but have only shifted expenditure to different categories.

The outlook on discretionary spending is bleak.

Growth in gold loans, one of the easiest to access and used for emergency purposes, has spiked since the pandemic. A distressing signal is the surge in gold auctions by Manappuram Finance Ltd in the March quarter.

Lenders auction gold when borrowers are unable to repay them back. According to a 12 July Bloomberg report, there has been an increase in the sale of gold by households.

The upshot, however, is that Indian households are in a tight spot. Their navigation out of the pandemic’s fold would determine not only the rate of loan defaults, but also the larger consumption demand trend in the coming years.

