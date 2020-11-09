Divi’s Laboratories' expansion plans raise hopes for its stock outlook

Custom synthesis is expected to grow at a fast pace thanks to increased outsourcing from the big pharma companies. The firm is also likely to benefit from the increased outsourcing from other geographies such as India. Divi’s indicated that it’s fast-tracking capex to cater to the upcoming requirement of its custom synthesis customers. Another greenfield project of about Rs600 crore in Kakinada is expected to commence in Q4. With all these new capacities, revenue growth momentum could persist at a decent clip.