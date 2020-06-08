MUMBAI: As Divi’s Laboratories Ltd’s Q4 figures did not quite match Street’s estimates, its stock price fell about 3.3% on Monday. Besides, the ramp-up in the commissioning of its new facilities has been slow, and is likely to keep share prices in check.

While the rise of 9.7% in Divi’s Q4 revenues were decent given the lockdown in March, this was still six percentage points short of market’s estimates. Its generics division put up a decent show in Q4 with about 14% y-o-y growth.

One worry has been a decline in Ebitda margin, which was about 16% lower than some analysts’ estimates. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. A key reason for the contraction in the Ebitda margin is the higher employee and other expenses. This was significantly more than the benefits the company gained through the gross margin expansion and to slightly lower raw material prices. The gross margin expansion for the second straight quarter, however, is heartening.

Nevertheless, covid-19 is disrupting business of the company, which did not provide guidance for FY21 because of near-term uncertainties. The pandemic and the ensuing lockdown would impact business in the first one-two quarters.

In addition, Divi’s expansion program, slated to be completed this year, has slowed down. “Due to Covid-19, DIVI now expects the balance capex to be commissioned by H2FY21. With restricted travelling, we believe the ramp-up may be delayed as well, given possible deferment in customer/regulatory audits," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services in a note to clients. This delay will now increase expenses as well slow some of its future revenue streams.

Nevertheless, the company had recently commissioned two sites. Besides, a US FDA inspection at its Unit-II in Andhra Pradesh ended with zero observations. Also, analysts expect outsourcing pharma production to increase in the long run, which would benefit the likes of Divi going ahead.

But the immediate impact on cash flows will be visible. Analysts have cut earnings expectations for this year due to the covid-led disruption. While long-term growth prospects are encouraging, the stock is quoting at 12-month trailing price-earnings multiple of 48 times earnings. This seems to be more than adequately pricing in the prospects.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated