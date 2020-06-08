Divi’s Laboratories expansion plans slow, hampers near-term growth prospects

One worry has been a decline in Ebitda margin, which was about 16% lower than some analysts’ estimates. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. A key reason for the contraction in the Ebitda margin is the higher employee and other expenses. This was significantly more than the benefits the company gained through the gross margin expansion and to slightly lower raw material prices. The gross margin expansion for the second straight quarter, however, is heartening.