This year the pharma sector has been the poster boy of the stock market, with covid-19 wreaking havoc in stocks of many other sectors. Q1 FY21 was a washout for most of India Inc, but pharma stocks have given sizeable returns.

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd, though, stands out for another reason. Its research and contract-manufacturing divisions are being seen as sub-categories that could drive efforts on research on a vaster scale. Its share price has shot up 112% in the past year. Another shot in the arm for Divi’s is that its stock is being included in the Nifty 50 index.

Investors are seeing the generic active pharma ingredient segment as an opportunity as pharma companies seek to diversify their supply chains outside China.

“This segment remains favourably exposed to the global outsourcing trend as Big Pharma companies focus on ‘core competencies with a tight control on development costs," said Goldman Sachs’ India analysts in a recent report.

That said, the company’s Q1 growth has been decent, with revenue and operating profit outstripping the Street’s expectations. Revenue climbed 48% year on year (y-o-y) as both its generics and customs research categories stepped up smartly. The company also benefited from lower costs during the quarter as well as benefits of scale, which provided the requisite fillip to its operating profits. Its Ebitda expanded 80% y-o-y in Q1. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

But investors have to watch some of the competitive risks to the business as well. About 47% of its revenues come from top-five molecules, which increases concentration risks in the business. Besides, while the API-diversification narrative and structural tailwinds are good for companies from India, price discounting due to stiff competition cannot be ruled out from global and domestic manufacturers.

The company is nevertheless incurring capital expenditures of about Rs.1,800 crore, and commission new capacities, that will go on stream in the second half of the year. Analysts say that it will fuel growth for the next few years. "Historically, Divi’s is know to incur capex only when they have a strong growth visibility," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services in a note.

Even so, the sentimental lift to pharma stocks has driven the share price up far too much. Analysts say the stock’s valuations are about 50% higher over its historical average. Even factoring in a higher growth rate, the price-earnings multiple of about 36 times FY22 estimated earnings seems to be quite significantly on the higher side. That does not seem to leave enough upside room for now.

