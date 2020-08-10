Divi's Labs beats drugmakers to become India's 2nd most valuable pharma company

Brokerage firm Emkay Research believe that first quarter growth is lumpy and may not be representative of the full-year growth. Nonetheless, it believe that the API sector is in strong structural tailwinds as most global companies look to cut their dependence on China and Divi is the best positioned to benefit from this, given its strong execution, client relationships, low-cost India-centric manufacturing base, astute product selection and fungibility of manufacturing facilities. Further, a large part of capex ( ₹18 billion by H2FY21) is done and should drive strong growth over the next few years.