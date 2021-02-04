Dividend, Q3 results lift Bajaj Consumer Care’s shares to new highs

Higher input costs weighed on profitability though. Bajaj Consumer’s gross profit margin contracted about 356 basis points to 64.1%. One basis points is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Even so, the company was able to curb its Ebitda margin drop to 13 basis points. Ebitda is earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortization; a key measure of profitability. Lower Ebitda margin decline was helped by slower rate of increase in employee costs and other expenditure. Overall, Bajaj Consumer’s net profit stood at Rs58 crore, representing 16% growth, in line with the growth in Ebitda.