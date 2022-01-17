Diving input costs may ease Ultratech Q3 pain

Last quarter, on a per tonne basis, Ultratech’s logistics cost increased by 4% y-o-y, energy cost increased by 39% and raw material cost was up 7% y-o-y. In a post-earnings conference call, the management said Q3 was a challenging quarter with an unexpected demand decline in November and consequent impact on prices. Unseasonal rainfall in some parts, shortage of labour and sand availability and a construction ban in the National Capital Region were factors that weighed on demand in November. However, demand was back on track in December with capacity utilization for the month improving to about 84% from 75% capacity utilization seen throughout the quarter, pointing to better demand. The management further said Q4 has begun on a positive note with improvement in demand and prices. Urban housing is seeing rapid growth and new infrastructure projects by the government should support demand in the March quarter, the management said.