Divi’s has growth issues after solid March qtr

BENGALURU/MUMBAI :Divi’s Laboratories Ltd’s shares have fallen by around 15% in the past two days with the stock dropping to a 52-week low on Tuesday on NSE. This is despite the company’s stellar results for the three months ended March (Q4FY22). At ₹2,518 crore and ₹1,104 crore, year-on-year (y-o-y) consolidated revenue and Ebitda growth were 41% and 54%, respectively. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization. Divi’s manufactures generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and is also in the custom synthesis (CS) business.