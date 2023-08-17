Divi’s needs more than margin rise

Divi’s needs more than margin rise2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Divi's Laboratories Q1FY24 revenues fell short of expectations, with a 21% YoY decrease to ₹1,778 crore, due to a decline in sales of its covid antiviral drug molnupiravir. EBITDA margin fell by 926 bps YoY but increased by 340 bps sequentially. The company's management has guided for double-digit revenue growth for FY24, excluding molnupiravir. Divi's is focusing on new growth drivers such as contrast media products and expanded capacity in its custom synthesis manufacturing segment. The recovery in revenue is expected to be gradual, and analysts remain sceptical of meaningful improvement in revenues.
Divi’s Laboratories Ltd is finding it tough to boost its revenues. In the June quarter (Q1FY24), consolidated revenue growth fell year-on-year (y-o-y) for the fourth consecutive time. Of course, the base is high owing to sales of covid antiviral drug molnupiravir included in the company’s custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) business. So, some amount of weakness in revenues was understandably foreseen. Still, Divi’s revenues for the last quarter have fallen short of Street expectations, coming in at ₹1,778 crore, lower by 21%. “Compared with about $65 million sales in Q1FY23, we estimate nil molnupiravir sales by Divi’s in Q1FY24. On an ex-molnupiravir basis, Divi’s topline grew at a disappointing pace of just 1.5% y-o-y," said Kotak Institutional Equities analysts in a 14 August report.
