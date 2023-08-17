comScore
Divi’s needs more than margin rise

 2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:15 PM IST Bavadharini KS

Divi's Laboratories Q1FY24 revenues fell short of expectations, with a 21% YoY decrease to ₹1,778 crore, due to a decline in sales of its covid antiviral drug molnupiravir. EBITDA margin fell by 926 bps YoY but increased by 340 bps sequentially. The company's management has guided for double-digit revenue growth for FY24, excluding molnupiravir. Divi's is focusing on new growth drivers such as contrast media products and expanded capacity in its custom synthesis manufacturing segment. The recovery in revenue is expected to be gradual, and analysts remain sceptical of meaningful improvement in revenues.

Divi’s is taking steps to drive overall growth, although the recovery in revenue is expected to be gradual. (iStockphoto)Premium
Divi’s Laboratories Ltd is finding it tough to boost its revenues. In the June quarter (Q1FY24), consolidated revenue growth fell year-on-year (y-o-y) for the fourth consecutive time. Of course, the base is high owing to sales of covid antiviral drug molnupiravir included in the company’s custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) business. So, some amount of weakness in revenues was understandably foreseen. Still, Divi’s revenues for the last quarter have fallen short of Street expectations, coming in at 1,778 crore, lower by 21%. “Compared with about $65 million sales in Q1FY23, we estimate nil molnupiravir sales by Divi’s in Q1FY24. On an ex-molnupiravir basis, Divi’s topline grew at a disappointing pace of just 1.5% y-o-y," said Kotak Institutional Equities analysts in a 14 August report.

Ebitda margin fell by a whopping 926 basis points (bps) y-o-y to 28.3%. This was on account of pricing pressure from the US and European markets in its generic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segment. Plus, the season was weak for the CSM segment. On the other hand, Ebitda margin was up nearly 340 bps sequentially aided by softening of raw material prices and a better product mix. But investors are not impressed. Divi’s shares have fallen marginally since the earnings release on Monday.

Many analysts have cut earnings estimates after its results. The company’s management has guided for double-digit revenue growth for FY24 excluding molnupiravir. On a steady state basis, management estimates Ebitda margin at 35-40%. Sure, easing input prices could support margin expansion in the coming quarters. “While softening raw material prices and custom synthesis project could help in the near term, we argue it will take a few more quarters to achieve the historical 35-36% margin. We have already assumed this in FY25E numbers, and see very little scope for margin upgrade," said a Nuvama Institutional Equities’ analysts in a report.

For Divi’s, foray into contrast media products, expanded capacity and the addition of new molecules in CSM are key near-term growth drivers. The CSM segment contributed about 40% of the company’s overall revenues in Q1 while the remaining came from generics.

In CSM, two projects are at the commercial stage and are gearing up for full production capacity.

Divi’s is also focusing on a new segment, contrast media API. The management said it is progressing well in the development of MRI contrast media and expects to complete validation for some of them by FY24-end.

In the generics segment, the company said pricing pressures have stabilized across most products. Further, Divi’s may look at passing on the benefits of lower input prices to its customers, subject to certain conditions. Meanwhile, Divi’s has planned for a capital expenditure of 1,500 crore for phase 1 for its Kakinada plant (unit 3). This would manufacture products such as starting materials, few nutraceutical APIs and complex chemistry API.

To be sure, while Divi’s is making efforts to drive overall growth, the recovery in revenue is expected to be gradual. Hereon, investors will closely gauge the success of new launches. Many analysts remain sceptical of meaningful improvement in revenues amid the expensive valuations of Divi’s shares. The stock trades at almost 41 times estimated earnings for FY25, shows Bloomberg data. “Giving Divi’s the benefit of doubt, the Street continues to lean on its optimism on new deal wins and the ongoing capex and is unwilling to look at the downside risks," said Kotak’s analysts. On the brighter side, investors would welcome a faster than expected improvement in margins.

