Divi’s needs more than margin rise

To be sure, while Divi’s is making efforts to drive overall growth, the recovery in revenue is expected to be gradual. Hereon, investors will closely gauge the success of new launches. Many analysts remain sceptical of meaningful improvement in revenues amid the expensive valuations of Divi’s shares. The stock trades at almost 41 times estimated earnings for FY25, shows Bloomberg data. “Giving Divi’s the benefit of doubt, the Street continues to lean on its optimism on new deal wins and the ongoing capex and is unwilling to look at the downside risks," said Kotak’s analysts. On the brighter side, investors would welcome a faster than expected improvement in margins.