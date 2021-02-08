Divi’s Laboratories Q3 show is strong but stock remains pricey

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd, the niche pharmaceutical manufacturer, continues posting decent performance led by strong traction in generics and custom synthesis (CRAMS) business. In the December quarter, the company’s revenues increased by a smart 22% year-on-year to Rs1701 crore.

Even so, the key highlight was the strong profitability, especially gross profit margins, which expanded by as much as 820 basis points year-on-year to 69%. Here, superior products mix and lower raw material costs, aided margin performance. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Although, the full benefits of better gross margins at the Ebitda level were curtailed to an extent by the one-time covid-related incentive payment of Rs34 crore to employees.

Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. “Excluding this one-time payment, Ebitda margins would have been 42.6%, the highest the company has ever achieved," pointed out a report from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd on 7 February. The broking firm added, “We believe the elevated margin levels could sustain on continuous technology and process improvement investments made by the company."

To be sure, Divi’s being a niche generics API manufacturer has products that are difficult to manufacture and therefore limiting competition. During the December quarter, generic API contributed 60% to sales. The company is now working on ten new molecules to support future growth momentum. These new molecules will have an edge for the company since it will be developed using newer technologies and will use raw materials at lower costs said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd.

In the CRAMS business too, Divi’s remains a preferred partner for at least six of the top 10 big pharma companies. The scope for growth in the segment remains strong as international pharma firms looking at cost controls are increasingly resorting to outsource research and manufacturing.

Further, Divi’s plans to expand its presence for custom work for API focusing on the contract media segment. Not only does the segment have a huge market size of $4-6 billion, but there are also very few manufacturers. Iodine chemistry is complex and the associated complexities limit the competition in this space. As such, the company’s expanding capacities will help reap the benefits of the same. The carotenoid manufacturing capacity would almost double soon and other ongoing expansions would start accruing benefits from the first-half of FY22, say analysts.

In general, analysts expect growth drivers to remain intact. Jefferies expects Divi’s revenue to grow 22% annually over FY20-23 with 990 basis points margin improvement over the period.

The big hiccup for investors is the pricey valuations of the Divi’s Laboratories’ stock, which trades at 43.4 times FY22 estimated earnings. The shares seem to be factoring a good share of the optimism of the near-to-medium term growth prospects.

