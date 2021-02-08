Divi’s Laboratories Q3 show is strong but stock remains pricey

Further, Divi’s plans to expand its presence for custom work for API focusing on the contract media segment. Not only does the segment have a huge market size of $4-6 billion, but there are also very few manufacturers. Iodine chemistry is complex and the associated complexities limit the competition in this space. As such, the company’s expanding capacities will help reap the benefits of the same. The carotenoid manufacturing capacity would almost double soon and other ongoing expansions would start accruing benefits from the first-half of FY22, say analysts.