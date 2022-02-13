Divi’s Laboratories Ltd, which has captured investor attention for some time now, has delivered healthy December quarter (Q3FY22) results. The company is into the custom synthesis (CS) business and also manufactures niche generic molecules. In Q3, operating revenue rose about 46% year-on-year and 25% quarter-on-quarter to ₹2,493 crore. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) at 44% is nothing to sneeze at. For perspective, the measure stood at 40.6% and 41% in Q3FY21 and Q2, respectively.

As such, Divi’s earnings have surpassed analysts’ estimates. The beat is likely due to strong anti-covid product sales, reckon Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd’s analysts in a report on 11 February.

View Full Image Booster shot

Divi’s overall revenue growth in Q3 was driven by a sharp rise in CS revenue. Divi’s is an authorized manufacturer of molnupiravir active ingredients for Merck. “Custom synthesis business, of which molnupiravir is a part, has climbed to 60% of total revenues in Q3 versus 50% in Q1. Management also stated on the call that generic API business remains stable, which indicates that the high growth in Q3 is driven by one-off opportunities in the custom synthesis business," said Jefferies analysts. Investors will watch whether the robust CS performance sustains.

Overall, Divi’s did a good job of managing the sharp spike in input costs in Q3, evident from its solid margin show. Raw material prices have been volatile due to disruption of supplies from China because of power outages, logistic challenges owing to lower container availability and rising shipping costs.

Post Q3, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd has raised FY22 earnings estimates to factor in higher CS offtake, tho-ugh it retained estimates for FY23/FY24. The brokerage awaits more clarity on the sustainability of covid-related opportunities over the next couple of years.

In the past one year, Divi’s shares have risen by around 14%, even as they have declined by nearly 21% from their 52-week high in October. One factor for the subdued sentiments lately has been higher-than-expected competition in global markets in Q3. This meant the euphoria surrounding the gains for Divi’s from sales of molnupiravir had come down substantially. Further, the higher base of FY22 could pose a challenge to growth in FY23.

Even so, incremental covid treatment drug sales offer opportunities, especially with the need for combination drugs to treat newer strains. The company’s strong relationship with large global pharma firms helps the CS business outlook. Large firms are outsourcing to control costs, which augurs well for Divi’s. Further, global firms that are de-risking supplies from China are also considering Indian manufacturers.

It also helps that the wide product range and pipeline holds the generics business in good stead. Meanwhile, Divi’s has been spending heavily to augment its capacities and prepare for growing opportunities arising due to the China-plus-one factor and covid treatment drug sales. It has undertaken many brownfield expansions and has adequate land banks at its facilities. However, ongoing farmer protests have delayed its greenfield project at Kakinada, progress on which would be crucial for investors.

Sustaining the growth momentum is another important factor to watch out for as the stock’s valuations are rich. “Divi’s trades at 37.4x FY24e earnings per share (EPS) and is the most expensive Indian CDMO player. Another large cap Indian CDMO, Gland Pharma, trades at a significant discount at 28.2x FY24 EPS," said Jefferies’ analysts. High valuations and other risks to earnings mentioned above may limit meaningful upsides in the near future.

