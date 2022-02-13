Divi’s robust Q3 aided by custom synthesis

In the past one year, Divi’s shares have risen by around 14%, even as they have declined by nearly 21% from their 52-week high in October. One factor for the subdued sentiments lately has been higher-than-expected competition in global markets in Q3. This meant the euphoria surrounding the gains for Divi’s from sales of molnupiravir had come down substantially. Further, the higher base of FY22 could pose a challenge to growth in FY23.