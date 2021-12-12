Electronic manufacturing services firm Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has a lot going for it. The contract manufacturer is undertaking capacity expansion in some segments, launching new products, and eyeing the export market. It is also a key beneficiary of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

“Dixon received three PLI approvals in Q3FY22: telecom, AC and LED components. These, coupled with earlier PLIs (mobiles, IT hardware) and new customer adds (Acer, BSH, Orbic), could drive growth," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 9 December.

“Traction in wearables (tie-up with boAt) and appliances (foray in refrigerators) could underpin the next leg of growth," the analysts added.

While that augurs well, execution of the PLI schemes remains to be seen. Moreover, customer additions need to be robust and delays on this front are likely to hurt. As Harshit Kapadia, analyst at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, said, “Dixon Technologies’ revenue growth outlook remains strong over the next 3-4 years, backed by the PLI scheme incentives. Even so, client additions remain a key thing to watch out for, as it would help in boosting revenues."

From a near-term perspective, like many companies, Dixon isn’t immune to input cost pressures. This could weigh on margins, which are low anyway. “Commodity cost inflation remains high and that poses a risk to FY22 earnings growth," reckoned Kapadia.

Dixon Technologies’ Ebitda margin for Q1FY22 and Q2FY22 shrunk by 70 basis points (bps) year-on-year (y-o-y) and 153bps y-o-y to 2.6% and 3.9%, respectively. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. One basis point is 0.01%. In a tough cost environment, the sequential improvement in Dixon’s Q2 Ebitda margin was helped by improved operating leverage and calibrated pricing action.

Against this backdrop, it helps that Dixon is confident of clocking robust revenues in the half-year ending March (H2FY22). In its Q2 earnings conference call, it said it expects FY22 revenues at ₹11,500-12,000 crore, which means a faster run rate in H2. Dixon’s revenues in H1FY22 stood at ₹4,670 crore. Revenue guidance for FY23 stands at ₹16,000-17,000 crore.

Investors appear to be factoring a good portion of the excitement over growth opportunities. The stock has increased by around 32% in the past 6 months vis-à-vis the 12% gain in the Nifty 500 index. This outperformance may well cap meaningful near-term upsides. As per Bloomberg data, the stock trades at 70x estimated earnings for FY23. That’s pricey.

