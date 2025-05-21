Dixon's resilience needs to be tested in the absence of PLI benefits for mobile phone manufacturing from FY27
SummaryWhile Dixon's revenue growth is likely to be strong over the next two years, how the margin behaves remains to be seen in the absence of PLI benefits for making mobile phones from FY27.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd shares fell 6% to ₹15,540 on Wednesday after its March quarter results amid stiff valuations. Sure, net profit after minority interest quadrupled year-on-year to ₹401 crore, but this includes a fair value gain on investments worth ₹250 crore.