Dixon’s domestic thrust helps drive its stock past Havells

The government’s fillip to manufacturing in India has heightened the buzz around contract manufacturers such as Dixon Technologies Ltd. Its shares have been sprinting, gaining nearly 148% in 2020, contrasted with the Nifty’s drop of 6%.

Sure enough, while the local manufacturing boost will see Dixon’s domestic business scale up, the stock’s quoting at stiff valuations. Normally, contract manufacturers sport lower valuations than branded companies. In India, Dixon has zoomed past Havells India Ltd, which sells lighting and other white goods. Dixon’s one-year-forward price-earnings multiple has raced to 64 times, compared with Havells’ 59 times.

Dixon has applied for the production-linked incentive scheme to manufacture and export mobile phones. Several domestic companies and a few foreign manufacturers have applied for incentives under this category. Analysts say Dixon could be one of the beneficiaries of the second scheme to be announced soon. However, final incentives may still not amount to much.

View Full Image Too rich

“A likely cap on overall incentives would imply that though volumes in the second production-linked incentive may be higher than the minimum threshold limit, they may not hit the ceiling," said analysts at IIFL Securities in a client note.

Also, Dixon has been present in the smartphone category for some time now, but historically the company has struggled in this category due to the weak performance of some of the brands it caters to. Lately, Dixon has added some marquee brands, which will be good for its margins. Still, the overall margins in contract manufacturing are low at about 5%. Only a considerable expansion in volumes could see operating leverage kick in.

Still, some of its other categories such as TV and lighting segments are showing good growth. Analysts note that the company is shifting its model from just manufacturing to designing products and components, which could boost margins in the coming years.

On the business front, Q1 has been a washout with revenue contracting 55% year-on-year due to the lockdown. While revenue and profitability are expected to improve in the coming quarters, the valuations are a sour point.

