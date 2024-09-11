Dixon Technologies’ HP deal powers ambitious IT hardware play
Summary
- Dixon Technologies is betting big on India’s booming IT hardware market, eyeing a 60% share with its latest partnership with HP. While the ambitious revenue target promises growth, can the company overcome the challenges of scaling up without compromising profitability.
Dixon Technologies Ltd is raising the stakes in India’s IT hardware market. With a new partnership with HP, alongside existing deals with Lenovo and Acer, the company is now aiming for 60% of the rapidly expanding IT hardware sector. Dixon has been vocal about its ambitious plans of scaling IT hardware revenue to ₹48,000 crore over the next six years. For context, the company's FY24 consolidated operating revenue stood at ₹17,690 crore.