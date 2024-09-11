Dixon Technologies’ HP deal powers ambitious IT hardware play

At the same time, Dixon’s mobile segment continues to be a core driver of its financial performance. Strong execution for anchor customer Motorola, along with a ramp-up in volumes from new partners Realme and Xiaomi, has helped. In the June quarter (Q1FY25), Dixon’s revenue almost doubled year-on-year to ₹6,580 crore, largely due to an 189% increase in the mobile and EMS segment. Despite a 20bps dip in Ebitda margin due to higher input costs to 3.8%, Dixon’s profit after tax was up 113%.