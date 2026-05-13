Dixon Technologies’ consolidated revenues increased by just 2% year-on-year in the March quarter (Q4FY26) to ₹10,511 crore, the same as Q3’s growth rate. This contrasts with Dixon’s earlier massive growth run. In fact, revenue growth for the full year stands at 26% to ₹48,873 crore, primarily led by 95% growth in Q1, which slowed to 29% in Q2.
After a dull Q4, Dixon’s FY27 revenue and volume targets are in focus
SummaryDixon Tech delivered a second consecutive quarter of 2% revenue growth in Q4FY26, hurt by weak smartphone demand, missed volume targets, and narrowing margins.
Dixon Technologies’ consolidated revenues increased by just 2% year-on-year in the March quarter (Q4FY26) to ₹10,511 crore, the same as Q3’s growth rate. This contrasts with Dixon’s earlier massive growth run. In fact, revenue growth for the full year stands at 26% to ₹48,873 crore, primarily led by 95% growth in Q1, which slowed to 29% in Q2.
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