After a dull Q4, Dixon’s FY27 revenue and volume targets are in focus

True, the base is higher now. Plus, the company is seeing weaker consumer demand and rising input costs. Q4FY26 Ebitda margin slipped to 3.9% from 4.3% in Q4FY25. Rising memory chip prices made smartphones pricier, thus hurting demand. Dixon’s Q4FY26 smartphone volumes of around 5.6 million units were far below earlier expectations of 7 million units. So, Dixon’s mobile and EMS revenue grew by only 4% year-on-year to ₹9,485 crore. Mobile segment Ebitda fell by 3.4% to ₹337 crore. Lower volumes hurt profitability despite higher average selling price (ASPs).