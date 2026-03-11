Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has received long-awaited government approval for its joint venture with Hong Kong–based HKC Corp., a partnership first announced in June 2024. The joint venture will manufacture LCD and TFT-LCD display modules for smartphones, televisions, laptops, and automotive displays, removing a key regulatory hurdle that had delayed the project.
Dixon opens a new chapter with HKC JV approval, but valuations are high
SummaryThe display-module venture deepens Dixon’s push into electronics components and backward integration, but much of the optimism appears already reflected in the valuation.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has received long-awaited government approval for its joint venture with Hong Kong–based HKC Corp., a partnership first announced in June 2024. The joint venture will manufacture LCD and TFT-LCD display modules for smartphones, televisions, laptops, and automotive displays, removing a key regulatory hurdle that had delayed the project.
