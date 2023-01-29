Dixon Technologies needs demand to pick up and soon enough1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 07:47 PM IST
After a miserable December quarter (Q3FY23), Dixon now expects to clock revenue in the range of ₹12,200- 12,700 crore.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd is staring at a gloomy FY23. At the start of the year, the company was expecting revenue of ₹16,500- 17,000 crore. But those expectations have moderated since then. In the first half of FY23, the guidance was reduced to about ₹15,000 crore. After a miserable December quarter (Q3FY23), Dixon now expects to clock revenue in the range of ₹12,200- 12,700 crore. Revenue stood at about ₹10,700 crore in FY22.
