Dixon Technologies needs demand to pick up and soon enough

However, investor sentiment could revive with volume growth and thus, revenue. Dixon is on the verge of closing two key customer acquisitions in the mobile segment, which can potentially add ₹5,000-6,000 crore worth of annual revenue. This vertical contributed nearly 42% to operating revenue in the nine months ended December. On the back of these acquisitions, Dixon aims to double mobile segment revenue in FY24 from an estimated ₹4,000 crore in FY23. Overall, it expects revenue of ₹19,000–21,000 crore in FY24. Dixon’s progress towards this aim is a key monitorable. Jefferies India pencils in lower sales at ₹18,700 crore, building softer offtake amid a global slowdown in mobiles.