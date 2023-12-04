Markets
Dixon Technologies: Preparing to ride a second growth wave
Summary
- The electronics manufacturer is hoping for a significant boost from the government’s new production-linked incentive scheme, more than replicating its success from the first PLI policy
For Dixon Technologies, the latest edition of the government’s production-linked incentive scheme is expected to be a significant shot in the arm, especially considering how India’s largest home-grown electronics manufacturer capitalised on the earlier version.
