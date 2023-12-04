Dixon Technologies: Preparing to ride a second growth wave

Skyrocketing valuations

Dixon is optimistic about its growth prospects. Over the previous five years, its revenue has surged sixfold from Rs2,984 crore in FY2019 to Rs12,192 crore in FY2023. The first half of FY2024 has already surpassed its full-year revenue for FY2023, reaching Rs13,685 crore. Net profit has grown fourfold over five years, from Rs63 crore in FY2019 to Rs255 crore in FY2023. The first half profits stand at ₹180 crore, implying a growth of over 47% from the same period last year. The 5-year average return on equity for Dixon was at 23%.