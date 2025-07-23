Dixon preps for life after PLI, fearing hit to margins
With the government's production-linked incentive scheme set to end in FY26, the electronics manufacturer is setting up joint ventures and forming partnerships at breakneck speed. Can it keep margins from falling?
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has signed a slew of joint venture (JV) and partnership agreements of late. It was recently in the spotlight for its acquisition of Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India) and a JV with Chinese company Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing, which should enhance its backward-integration initiatives.