Dixon preps for life after PLI, fearing hit to margins

No quick fix

That said, the benefits of backward-integration measures will only come gradually. In a report dated 22 July, Yes Securities said that since Dixon now expects its JV with Vivo to materialise from Q4FY26, the full impact of the partnership will only be visible in FY27. Note that Dixon's management is confident of strong volume growth in mobile phones on sustained demand momentum and and the Vivo JV, so timing of the JV is critical.