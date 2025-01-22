Dixon Technologies: A flurry of acquisitions, collaborations, and capacity expansions
Summary
- Dixon Technologies is scaling new heights with strategic moves—from manufacturing partnerships and new facilities to backward integration under the PLI scheme. But navigating an asset-heavy venture amid premium valuations will be the true test.
Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd fell a sharp 15% on Tuesday, a day after the company announced impressive December quarter (Q3FY25) results. Revenue soared 117% and Ebitda climbed 112% year-on-year during the quarter. The sharp decline in stock price appears to be a result of profit booking, as the stock had rallied by a similar magnitude in the week preceding the results.