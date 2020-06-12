Dixon Technologies’ Q4 profit beats comforts; steady demand key ahead

Shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd, a contract manufacturer in consumer electronics, have declined by about 8% from its 52-week high seen early this month. But investors have little to crib about. The stock has had a good run in 2020 what with the shares appreciating by nearly 35%.

It helps investor sentiment that Dixon has been able to deliver on the financial performance. For perspective: during the nine-month ended December, the company’s consolidated net profit almost doubled on a year-on-year basis.

What’s more, Dixon has put up a good show on the profitability front for the March quarter as well. Net profit of ₹27.6 crore is far ahead of ₹20 crore that a Bloomberg poll of analysts had estimated. This was led by better margins wherein gross margins expanded by 336 basis points to 15.8%. Inventory write-back helped here. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Though Ebitda margin expansion was curtailed to 215 basis points, as employee expenses and other expenses increased at a faster pace. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation; a key measure of profitability.

Obviously, the covid-19 lockdown adversely hit revenues leading to a revenue loss of ₹160 crore for the March quarter. Overall, Dixon’s revenues were flattish compared to the same period last year to ₹857 crore. The company’s consumer electronics segment saw robust growth of 22%. On the other hand, remaining businesses such as lightning products, home appliances, mobile phones and security systems saw revenue decline during the quarter.

Even so, investors have approved the March quarter profit beat. Post results, Dixon shares were trading more than 3% higher on early deals on Friday, a day when broader markets declined.

Analysts maintain it is encouraging that Dixon is adding new customers. “Dixon continues to add new customers in key product categories," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 11 June. The broking firm added, “The PLI scheme could be a game changer if Dixon is able to add large customers." This could well be a near-term catalyst for the stock.

Dixon is expected to be a key beneficiary of the production-linked incentive scheme for mobile manufacturing. The scheme offers incentives to boost domestic manufacturing of mobiles.

Currently, the shares trade at 30 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. Given the covid-19 pandemic, demands need to be watched. “There is still a lack of clarity on sustenance of consumer demand once the pent-up demand is absorbed," said Emkay analysts.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated