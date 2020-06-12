Dixon Technologies’ Q4 profit beats comforts; steady demand key ahead

What’s more, Dixon has put up a good show on the profitability front for the March quarter as well. Net profit of ₹27.6 crore is far ahead of ₹20 crore that a Bloomberg poll of analysts had estimated. This was led by better margins wherein gross margins expanded by 336 basis points to 15.8%. Inventory write-back helped here. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Though Ebitda margin expansion was curtailed to 215 basis points, as employee expenses and other expenses increased at a faster pace. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation; a key measure of profitability.