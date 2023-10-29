Dixon’s mobile biz is setting the tone
Summary
- Dixon’s robust order book means the mobile business is on a strong footing in the coming quarters. Plus, further execution from new client-wins such as Xiaomi, Jio and Itel would drive growth.
The mobile and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) was the star performer for Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd for the September quarter (Q2FY24). Thanks to the 77% year-on-year growth, the segment’s contribution in the overall revenues rose to 57% from 41% a year ago. Mobile segment growth was led by execution and new client additions.