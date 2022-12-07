DLF is on firm ground, but its stock needs new triggers now2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 09:58 PM IST
Relatively high exposure to the luxury residential segment has worked in favour of DLF Ltd in recent quarters. Sales momentum has largely sustained for DLF so far, despite the ongoing interest rate hikes and, consequently, rising home loan rates. But sales here are driven mostly by non-resident Indians (NRIs) and high net-worth individuals, who have shown resilience to rate hikes.